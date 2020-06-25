Sun International laments share volatility sparked by ‘non-binding’ Chilean offer

Hotels and gaming group Sun International said on Thursday it was unfortunate that Chilean investment house Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur had gone public with a R1.5bn offer for a controlling stake in the group, given it was a non-binding offer, and had led to share price speculation.

The group received a R1.5bn offer for a controlling stake from Nueva late on Wednesday, helping the share price of SA’s second-biggest hotels and casino operator stage a late-session rally to close 22% higher — its best performance in almost a week.

Sun International said on Thursday it had already received several unsolicited, non-binding proposals from Nueva, but the group had previously “failed to adequately address the concerns consistently raised by Sun International”, including the significant and material litigation claim Sun International has against the group.

Nueva’s publication had resulted in volatility in its share, said Sun International, saying it would respond appropriately if a formal offer was made.

Under the partial cash offer, privately held Nueva is bidding R22 per share for a 50.1% stake in the company, plus a bridge loan and commitment to underwrite more than half of Sun International’s planned R1.2bn rights offer, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sun International’s share price was down 4.48% to R17.29 in morning trade on Thursday, putting it on track for its worst one-day performance in almost a week.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za