Sun International laments share volatility sparked by ‘non-binding’ Chilean offer

25 June 2020 - 10:17 karl gernetzky
Sun City. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hotels and gaming group Sun International said on Thursday it was unfortunate that Chilean investment house Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur had gone public with a R1.5bn offer for a controlling stake in the group, given it was a non-binding offer, and had led to share price speculation.

The group received a R1.5bn offer for a controlling stake from Nueva late on Wednesday, helping the share price of SA’s second-biggest hotels and casino operator stage a late-session rally to close 22% higher — its best performance in almost a week.

Sun International said on Thursday it had already received several unsolicited, non-binding proposals from Nueva, but the group had previously “failed to adequately address the concerns consistently raised by Sun International”, including the significant and material litigation claim Sun International has against the group.

Nueva’s publication had resulted in volatility in its share, said Sun International, saying it would respond appropriately if a formal offer was made.

Under the partial cash offer, privately held Nueva is bidding R22 per share for a 50.1% stake in the company, plus a bridge loan and commitment to underwrite more than half of Sun International’s planned R1.2bn rights offer, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sun International’s share price was down 4.48% to R17.29 in morning trade on Thursday, putting it on track for its worst one-day performance in almost a week.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sun International: No grand reopening here

We asked Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming if the reopening of hotels will be an exuberant return to life pre-Covid, or whether it’s far too ...
6 hours ago

Sun International bets on asset disposal to reduce debt

Ahead of a proposed R1.2bn rights offer, the gaming and leisure group has identified surplus casino land for sale
20 hours ago

Sun International rallies on R1.5bn Chilean offer for stake

Shares surge 22% after Chilean investment house Nueva  offers  R22 per share for 50.1% of the hospitality group
16 hours ago

