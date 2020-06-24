Sun International gets R1.5bn offer for controlling stake

Sun International has received a R1.5bn offer for a controlling stake from Chilean investment house Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur, helping shares in SA’s second-biggest hotels and casino operator stage a late-session rally to close 22% higher.

Under the partial cash offer, privately held Nueva is bidding R22 per share for 50.1% stake in the company, plus bridge loan and commitment to underwrite more than half of Sun International’s planned R1.2bn rights offer, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The offer, which values Sun International at just more than R3bn, is an almost 50% premium to the company closing price on Tuesday, and comes hours after the Johannesburg-based company mapped out a plan to survive in the age of Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares in Sun International valued at R2.4bn, which had slumped as much as 8% for most of the day, staged a late-session rally to close 22% higher at R18.10, its biggest one-day gain in nearly a week. The stock has plunged by almost two-thirds so far in 2020.

“This proposal represents an opportunity for a strategic long-term investment in an industry that our business knows well while safeguarding Sun International’s balance sheet and preserving jobs,” said Nueva co-founder and chair Claudio Fischer in the statement