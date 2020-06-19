News Leader
WATCH: Can the hospitality industry bounce back?
Sun International COO Graham Wood and Tourism Business Council SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talk to Business Day TV
19 June 2020 - 07:38
Government has decided to allow a host of businesses to reopen as lockdown restrictions are eased under level three. The hospitality and gaming sector is among the industries that will be back in business but is it a little too late to secure a bounce back? Business Day TV spoke to Graham Wood, COO of Sun International and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA to find out.