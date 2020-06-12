Companies / Transport & Tourism

Barloworld warns of profit hit from Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted writedowns and has affected some of the logistics group’s businesses

12 June 2020 - 09:31 karl gernetzky
One of the Hino trucks operated by Barloworld Logistics under the RTMS system. Picture: MOTOR NEWS
Logistics and fleet management group Barloworld said on Friday Covid-19 had resulted in writedowns across its businesses.

The performance of the group in its six months to end-March was hit by a number of writedowns recognised in the period, namely within Rent a Car southern Africa, and Equipment Botswana, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique and Malawi (BZAMM), the group said in a trading update. 

The environment was “challenging,” the group said, “characterised by continuing low business confidence, dropping commodity prices, and depressed consumer demand.”

Covid-19 and the prevailing global economic slowdown resulted in higher credit losses and impairments included in non- operating and capital items, Barloworld said, while operating results were also negatively impacted in the month of March in some businesses.

The group said in a trading update that basic headline earnings per share (Heps) will fall by between 40% and 50% in its six months to end-March.

Barloworld delays Mongolian acquisition amid Covid-19 disruptions

Travel restrictions have hit transaction, which had been scheduled to be completed on April 1
Companies
2 months ago

Barloworld to buy Tongaat’s starch business for R5.3bn

Agri-processing group is selling assets to reduce debt, promising jobs will be retained
Companies
3 months ago

Weak trading conditions weigh on Barloworld revenue

Overall sales for the equipment division were down for the period due to lower machine sales in the rest of Africa
Companies
3 months ago

