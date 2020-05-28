Companies / Transport & Tourism

Barloworld sees signs of recovery as lockdowns ease

The group says it is experiencing growth in transport volumes as restrictions on activity abate

28 May 2020 - 13:36 karl gernetzky
A Barloworld Logistics truck. Picture: MOTOR NEWS
Logistics and fleet management group Barloworld says activity across its operations is picking up as Covid-19 lockdowns ease, with the pandemic previously resulting in only about half of its transport fleet being operational.

The group’s freight forwarding operations were hardest hit with average volumes reduced to nearly 35%, it said, but transport volumes have since increased to more than 80%.

During the lockdown 60% of warehouse personnel were active, supporting the food and health sectors, but this has increased to about 70%, the group said.

In afternoon trade on Thursday Barloworld’s share price was little changed at R66.95, having lost 40.6% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Barloworld wants out of deal for Tongaat starch unit

Barloworld has triggered a rarely invoked material change clause, but the deal may be renegotiated
Companies
2 weeks ago

Barloworld delays Mongolian acquisition amid Covid-19 disruptions

Travel restrictions have hit transaction, which had been scheduled to be completed on April 1
Companies
1 month ago

Obscure firm bets big on Tongaat stake

Evanstan Investments becomes one of the sugar producer's largest shareholders
Companies
2 months ago

