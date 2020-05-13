TUI could cut 8,000 jobs but is upbeat about July holidays

London — Travel group TUI will cut 8,000 jobs and look to shed 30% of its costs as it gears up for a July restart to European tourism, the German company said on Wednesday.

Holiday plans have been put on hold in the face of travel restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus, with British government ministers warning that summer trips to overseas tourist destinations are unlikely to happen this year.

However, the world’s biggest tourism group said on Wednesday that it has adopted new safety measures and that holidays would be possible. “We believe that, [by the] latest, in July, we will be open to resume,” TUI CEO Fritz Joussen told reporters, chiming in with comments from the bosses of airlines Ryanair and IAG in recent days.

With no revenue coming in and coronavirus-related debts to pay while having to provide customer refunds, TUI is under severe financial pressure as it burns through €250m of cash a month despite having reduced overheads.

To cope with the Covid-19 downturn, TUI said it would aim to cut its fixed cost base by 30%, which could result in the loss of 8,000 jobs, while shedding non-profitable activities and some assets.

TUI shares were down 2.9% at 9.32am GMT after reporting an underlying half-year loss that widened to €813m from about €301m in the same period last year, including a €470m coronavirus-related hit in March. Its shares have slumped 70% in the past three months.

“We think that liquidity and leverage remain concerns, given uncertainty regarding the length of the shutdown and the type and magnitude of the recovery,” Barclays analysts said in a note.

TUI said that turnover would decline significantly in the current financial year, with cost savings only partly compensating for the virus-induced slump.