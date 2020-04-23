Companies / Transport & Tourism

Covid-19 sends Air Mauritius into business rescue

Travel disruptions means the airline is unable to meet its financial obligations

23 April 2020 - 12:13 karl gernetzky
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Air Mauritius has become the latest victim of Covid-19, entering voluntary administration, or business rescue, after travel disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for the airline to meet its financial obligations.

Global travel has been severely disrupted by the pandemic, with Virgin Australia also entering into voluntary administration this week.

“Unfortunately, travel restrictions and the closure of borders in all our markets and cessation of international and domestic flights in this unprecedented crisis, has led to a complete erosion of the company’s revenue base,” the board of Air Mauritius said in a statement.

Air Mauritius operates 13 aircraft and flies to 22 destinations, according to information on its website.

According to its latest annual report, it had 2,929 staff as of the end of March 2019, including outsourced staff. At the time, the airline employed 201 pilots.

Air Mauritius had appointed administrators from Grant Thornton, who said in a separate statement that the airline industry is experiencing its worst crisis since World War 2.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

