WATCH: How Covid-19 has crippled lodges

Grovest chair Malcolm Segal talks to Business Day TV about the effect of Covid-19 on safari lodges

07 April 2020 - 10:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BYRD YAK
The Covid-19 lockdown has had a serious effect on the hospitality sector, including game lodges and the communities that benefit from them.

The Mdluli Safari Lodge is one of the hospitality ventures where Covid-19 has completely halted bookings, which will have a devastating effect on the community.

Michael Avery spoke to Malcolm Segal, venture capitalist and chair of Grovest.

