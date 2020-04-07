Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: How Covid-19 has crippled lodges
Grovest chair Malcolm Segal talks to Business Day TV about the effect of Covid-19 on safari lodges
07 April 2020 - 10:08
The Covid-19 lockdown has had a serious effect on the hospitality sector, including game lodges and the communities that benefit from them.
The Mdluli Safari Lodge is one of the hospitality ventures where Covid-19 has completely halted bookings, which will have a devastating effect on the community.
Michael Avery spoke to Malcolm Segal, venture capitalist and chair of Grovest.