Companies / Transport & Tourism

Imperial withdraws guidance as Covid-19 hits automotive sector

07 April 2020 - 10:44 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED
Image:

Imperial Logistics no longer expects double-digit profit growth in its year to end-June, saying on Tuesday its international division has been hardest hit by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The group’s international division, which contributed about a third of operating profits in its half year to end-December, has been hit by shutdowns. The automotive contract logistics and related transport businesses are most affected, though volumes in its shipping and chemicals business were resilient.

Other businesses within this division are still operational, though volumes are being negatively affected in some instances, the group said.

In SA, a part of the group’s business continued to operate, providing essential services in terms of transport of consumer goods and medication.

The group’s African division was mainly engaged in health care and consumer goods distribution, and while there were some supply concerns, most businesses continued to operate with sufficient stock on hand, Imperial said.

Imperial had said in February it expected low double-digit growth in operating profit for the year to end-June, but had now withdrawn this guidance.

“At this stage, Imperial has adequate headroom in terms of debt covenants and liquidity,” it said.

“Stringent, proactive measures have been implemented across the business to manage costs, and optimise working capital and capital expenditure, with a stronger focus on cash flow generation during these uncertain times,” the statement read.

In morning trade on Tuesday Imperial’s share price was up 2.78% to R25.90, having more than halved so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Imperial Logistics expects double-digit profit growth in 2020

The company expects new acquisitions, restructuring and cost-cutting measures to boost performance
Companies
5 months ago

Imperial to offload European shipping business

Company says the shipping business is noncore and does not support the group’s Africa-focused growth strategy
Companies
7 months ago

Imperial Logistics takes impairment hits in tough conditions

The company says the state of SA’s economy and rising competition has led to impairments, as it restructures and rationalises operations
Companies
7 months ago

Most read

1.
Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble
Companies / Energy
3.
KFC owner withholds rent in SA amid lockdown
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Most Telkom retrenchees opt to leave voluntarily
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Vodacom and Safaricom buy M-Pesa platform from ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Imperial searches for freight-management targets

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Imperial raises dividend almost a quarter

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Imperial Logistics expects double-digit profit growth in 2020

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.