Imperial withdraws guidance as Covid-19 hits automotive sector

Imperial Logistics no longer expects double-digit profit growth in its year to end-June, saying on Tuesday its international division has been hardest hit by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The group’s international division, which contributed about a third of operating profits in its half year to end-December, has been hit by shutdowns. The automotive contract logistics and related transport businesses are most affected, though volumes in its shipping and chemicals business were resilient.

Other businesses within this division are still operational, though volumes are being negatively affected in some instances, the group said.

In SA, a part of the group’s business continued to operate, providing essential services in terms of transport of consumer goods and medication.

The group’s African division was mainly engaged in health care and consumer goods distribution, and while there were some supply concerns, most businesses continued to operate with sufficient stock on hand, Imperial said.

Imperial had said in February it expected low double-digit growth in operating profit for the year to end-June, but had now withdrawn this guidance.

“At this stage, Imperial has adequate headroom in terms of debt covenants and liquidity,” it said.

“Stringent, proactive measures have been implemented across the business to manage costs, and optimise working capital and capital expenditure, with a stronger focus on cash flow generation during these uncertain times,” the statement read.

In morning trade on Tuesday Imperial’s share price was up 2.78% to R25.90, having more than halved so far in 2020.

