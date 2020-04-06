Companies / Transport & Tourism

Covid-19 had small effect on shipments to China in first quarter, Grindrod says

However, it says trade flows in SA and Mozambique have either ceased or have been severely restricted

06 April 2020 - 12:57 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Freight and financial services company Grindrod has reported little impact on traffic to and from China during the first quarter of 2020, but says it is bracing for restricted trade flow in Southern Africa.

The group said there was not much of an effect on shipments of commodities to China during the three months to end-March, and only a marginal effect on inbound shipments from Asia.

The group is assessing the effects of SA's lockdown on its regional operations, reporting that trade flows in SA and Mozambique had either ceased or were severely restricted.

The group said its container business was assisting with essential cargoes. Containers with nonessential cargo are evacuated to depots for later delivery.

“Container berths across the SA ports have been significantly reduced and therefore the businesses are operating well below optimal levels,” the group said.

“The extent of the impact will depend on the duration of the closure of the SA mineral businesses and the flow of mineral cargo through the Mozambique border,” Grindrod said.

Early indications reveal that the government may allow some dispensation for the mines to continue operating under strict conditions once they have secured the necessary approvals, which could mitigate the effect of the lockdown, the group said.

In morning trade on Monday, Grindrod's share price was up 1.02% to R2.97, having fallen 40.95% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Grindrod: A treasure chest of assets potentially for sale

Grindrod has been a feature of the SA shipping scene since 1910 and has diversified and expanded into ports, transport and logistics
1 week ago

Grindrod moves into northern Mozambique

Logistics group has bought strategic land and is getting involved in the transport of liquefied petroleum gas
1 month ago

Grindrod raises dividend by almost a third

The logistics group raised its total dividend for the year to end-December by 31.5%, reporting record volumes at Maputo Port
1 month ago

