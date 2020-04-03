Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected the travel industry

Business Day TV talks to a panel of experts in the hospitality industry about how the fallout from the virus

03 April 2020 - 10:39 Business Day TV
A man cycles past aircraft in the SAA fleet parked at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Getty Images
Travel restrictions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus has brought the tourism industry to a near standstill.

Business Day TV spoke to aviation economist Joachim Vermooten, Tsogo Sun COO Ravi Nasaden Vikram Mansharamani about what the pandemic means for the sectors linked to tourism, such as the aviation, hospitality and property sectors.

