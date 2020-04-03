News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected the travel industry
Business Day TV talks to a panel of experts in the hospitality industry about how the fallout from the virus
03 April 2020 - 10:39
Travel restrictions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus has brought the tourism industry to a near standstill.
Business Day TV spoke to aviation economist Joachim Vermooten, Tsogo Sun COO Ravi Nasaden Vikram Mansharamani about what the pandemic means for the sectors linked to tourism, such as the aviation, hospitality and property sectors.