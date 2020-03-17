Companies / Transport & Tourism

Senior Comair executives depart

The head of airlines has accepted a retrenchment package, while the operations director has retired

17 March 2020 - 13:50 siseko njobeni
Picture: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM
Picture: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM

Comair, the listed operator of low-cost airline kulula.com and British Airways (BA) in SA, announced on Tuesday that two of its senior executives are leaving the company.

Comair said Glenn Orsmond, the head of airlines — the company’s largest division — has accepted a retrenchment package.

In the year ended June 30 2019, the airlines business accounted for R6.7bn of Comair’s R7.1bn revenue. Comair’s other businesses include tourism and hospitality, training and information technology.

Until December 2019, Orsmond was a joint-CEO with incumbent Wrenelle Stander; the two were appointed on July 31.

According to Comair, Orsmond has nearly 30-years’ experience in the aviation sector, including serving as CEO and financial director for two JSE-listed airlines.

He held the position of financial director at Comair, from 1995 to 2003, playing a key role in in introducing the BA franchise to SA in 1996; the successful listing of Comair on the JSE; and the launch of kulula.com, SA’s first low-fare airline, in 2001.

Operations director Martin Louw has taken early retirement.  Louw — a former pilot, training captain, fleet captain, chief pilot and flight operations director — has been with Comair since July 1996.

Comair said Orsmond and Louw will cease to be members of the company’s board.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Comair and Boeing in talks on compensation for MAX 8s

The airline is seeking compensation or cancellation of its multibillion-rand order
Companies
2 weeks ago

Comair’s loss in the first half comes in at R555m

Airline to claim compensation from Boeing over Max
Companies
2 weeks ago

Comair up in the air over outstanding R790m SAA payment

The operator of kulula.com vows to claim the entire settlement amount despite SAA's financial woes
Companies
3 weeks ago

New blood for Comair board after shareholder outcry

The Kulula operator has replaced long-serving members after investors voiced concern over a lack of independence
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Absa and Balwin launch green home loan
Companies / Property
2.
Plunge of 40% eclipses Ninety One’s listing debut
Companies
3.
Sasol drops again after unveiling plan to tap ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Sun International braces for travel ban knock
Companies / Industrials
5.
Amplats bucks the trend and leads SA’s platinum ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Comair ditches joint-CEO model

Companies / Industrials

Comair’s R1bn deal with SAA in question

Companies / Industrials

Bidvest CEO and new chair Lindsay Ralphs vows to shake up Comair board

Companies / Industrials

Comair board to come under scrutiny for chair’s ‘excessive’ fees

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.