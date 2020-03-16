Companies / Transport & Tourism

Sun International eyes new opportunities in Latin America

The group is looking at online gambling in the region, even after political turmoil in Chile took a bite out of the group’s profits

16 March 2020 - 09:46 karl gernetzky
Picture: PAUL YEUNG/BLOOMBERG
Picture: PAUL YEUNG/BLOOMBERG

Casino operator Sun International said on Monday that it was eyeing further growth in Latin America, even after taking a profit hit from political protests in Chile in 2019.

The group said it was hoping to leverage continued positive GDP growth in Peru and Chile, and was looking for opportunities as a number of countries in the region move to regulate online gambling.

The group's Latin American operation performed below expectations during its year to end-December, after protests in Chile over public transport fees spilt over into unrest over issues such as inequality, pensions and education quality.

This had led to a significant deterioration in that market, with the group reporting that several properties were damaged. This was offset by a better performance in SA, due to the continued ramp-up of the flagship Time Square property in Pretoria.

The group reported that profit after tax rose 28% to R960m during its year to end-December, also reporting above-market growth at its Sibaya Casino in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as at its SunSlots and Sunbet gaming operations.

During the year the group simplified its head office, which it said would result in operational efficiencies and support margin growth in SA.

The group’s Latin American operation performed below expectations, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and restructuring or rent costs (ebitdar) falling 8% to R1.3bn.

Group adjusted ebitdar rose 1% to R4.56bn.

The group had acquired Thunderbird Resorts in Peru in April 2018 and the Park Hyatt Hoteland Casino in Argentina in July 2018.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Liberty: less is more?

Liberty has reversed its ambitions to become a significant asset manager in Africa
Opinion
1 week ago

Sun International hit by Chilean protests

Several properties have been damaged and operations were curtailed by political and social unrest in the Latin American country
Companies
2 weeks ago

‘Alternative formats’ give Tsogo Sun Gaming a boost

Tsogo Sun recently unbundled its hotel and gaming assets, with the latter expecting cost-cutting to be evident in its next financial year
Companies
3 months ago

Sun International’s Chilean merger stalls

The proposed merger would give Sun Dreams critical mass in Latin America
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Telkom share price plunges as it plans to spend ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
New doors and old Gates: Microsoft co-founder ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Absa and Balwin launch green home loan
Companies / Property
4.
Sasol jumps as much as 50% as oil price recovers ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Taste to liquidate Domino’s after talks with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Coronavirus gives hospitality industry the jitters

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Sun International hit by Chilean protests

Companies / Retail & Consumer

AI more profound than fire, says Google boss

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.