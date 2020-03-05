Airlines’ loss to Covid-19 greater than in global financial crisis
The airline industry could lose up to $113bn in lost revenue with IATA director-general noting, ‘these are extraordinary times’
Singapore — The coronavirus outbreak will cost the airline industry $63bn to $113bn in lost revenue from passengers in 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said as it revised an estimate for a $30bn loss made just two weeks ago.
The scenario for a $113bn in global revenue losses would involve the virus spreading more broadly, IATA said in a statement in Singapore on Thursday. That would represent a 19% drop from 2019 and a financial effect equivalent to what the aviation industry experienced during the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, IATA said.
The organisation’s previous estimate in February was based on the impact of the outbreak being largely confined to markets associated with China. “Since that time, the virus has spread to more than 80 countries and forward bookings have been severely impacted on routes beyond China,” IATA said.
British carrier Flybe became a high-profile industry casualty on Thursday, when it said it was going into administration partly as a result of pressure from the virus. More than 95,000 infections have been confirmed globally and 3,270 people have died, primarily in China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak began.
‘Extraordinary times’
“Airlines are doing their best to stay afloat as they perform the vital task of linking the world’s economies,” IATA director-general Alexandre de Juniac said in the statement. “As governments look to stimulus measures, the airline industry will need consideration for relief on taxes, charges and slot allocation. These are extraordinary times.”
Airlines in the Asia Pacific region are expected to be hit the hardest, with an estimated loss of about $57bn in passenger revenues this year, IATA said. European carriers could see a combined loss of $44bn, while for Canada and the US the figure could reach $21bn.
China has stepped up efforts to contain the damage. Indebted conglomerate HNA Group is expected to be taken over and its airline assets sold, while the government is considering measures such as cash infusions and mergers to bail out the industry.
The outbreak prompted 347,414 flights to be canceled or removed from schedules from January 24 to February 27, according to travel analytics company Cirium. The total includes 290,519 flights within China — but Chinese carriers are starting to restore some capacity amid signs the country is containing the spread of the virus, OAG Aviation Worldwide said.
“In little over two months, the industry’s prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse,” De Juniac said. “It is unclear how the virus will develop, but whether we see the impact contained to a few markets and a $63bn revenue loss, or a broader impact leading to a $113bn loss of revenue, this is a crisis.”
With Anurag Kotoky
Bloomberg