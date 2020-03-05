Airlines’ loss to Covid-19 greater than in global financial crisis

Singapore — The coronavirus outbreak will cost the airline industry $63bn to $113bn in lost revenue from passengers in 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said as it revised an estimate for a $30bn loss made just two weeks ago.

The scenario for a $113bn in global revenue losses would involve the virus spreading more broadly, IATA said in a statement in Singapore on Thursday. That would represent a 19% drop from 2019 and a financial effect equivalent to what the aviation industry experienced during the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, IATA said.

The organisation’s previous estimate in February was based on the impact of the outbreak being largely confined to markets associated with China. “Since that time, the virus has spread to more than 80 countries and forward bookings have been severely impacted on routes beyond China,” IATA said.

British carrier Flybe became a high-profile industry casualty on Thursday, when it said it was going into administration partly as a result of pressure from the virus. More than 95,000 infections have been confirmed globally and 3,270 people have died, primarily in China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak began.

‘Extraordinary times’

“Airlines are doing their best to stay afloat as they perform the vital task of linking the world’s economies,” IATA director-general Alexandre de Juniac said in the statement. “As governments look to stimulus measures, the airline industry will need consideration for relief on taxes, charges and slot allocation. These are extraordinary times.”

Airlines in the Asia Pacific region are expected to be hit the hardest, with an estimated loss of about $57bn in passenger revenues this year, IATA said. European carriers could see a combined loss of $44bn, while for Canada and the US the figure could reach $21bn.

China has stepped up efforts to contain the damage. Indebted conglomerate HNA Group is expected to be taken over and its airline assets sold, while the government is considering measures such as cash infusions and mergers to bail out the industry.