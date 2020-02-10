Companies / Transport & Tourism

Super Group warns of first revenue drop in 11 years partly due to load-shedding

Political uncertainty in Europe, as well as SA’s weak economy, means the transport and logistics services group expects profits to fall

10 February 2020 - 12:57 karl gernetzky
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Transport and logistics services company Super Group said on Monday it was on track to report its first revenue drop in 11 years. This is as it battles with political uncertainty in Europe and load-shedding in SA.

A decline in new-vehicle manufacturing in Germany and a drop in activity for its commodity-facing business in SA all weighed on the group in its six months to end-December, when operating profit fell about 8.7% from R1.3bn in the prior comparative period.

Headline earnings per share are expected to fall as much as 13.7% to 150c, the group said in a trading update.

SA's economic performance had deteriorated, even as the group, faced political uncertainty in the UK and Europe, although it reported its Supply Chain Africa's consumer and industrial businesses performed well despite muted consumer demand and labour unrest in the retail sector.

Supply Chain Africa's commodity-facing businesses in SA experienced a sharp decline in activity levels due to electricity generation and transmission problems, as well as adverse weather conditions, particularly during November and December 2019, the statement read.

The group is expecting revenue to fall about 3% from the prior comparative period's R19.4bn.

Supply Chain Europe performed poorly as German motor vehicle manufacturing levels are at a 23-year low, Super Group said, saying that business was going through an extensive process of cost reduction and operational rationalisation.

At 12.30pm Super Group's share price had fallen 0.64% to R25, having fallen about 42% over the past two years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Super Group records strong growth

UK and SA operations under pressure
Companies
11 months ago

Super Group: Growth, not dividends, tops this priority list

The transport conglomerate that has been a consistent performer in the past few years
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Commodities boost for Super Group

Companies / Industrials

Transnet to ramp up coal volumes to Eskom to lower electricity costs

National

Barloworld to merge automotive and logistics business as deals dry up

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.