Companies / Transport & Tourism

City Lodge expects profit to plunge as conditions weaken

The group says profits for the half year to end-December are likely to halve due to accounting changes and weak business confidence

04 February 2020 - 10:46 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Hotels group City Lodge warned on Tuesday that its profit for the half year to end-December would fall by about a half due to accounting changes and persistently weak trading conditions.

Amid accounting changes that bring leases on to the balance sheet, normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to fall by between 49% and 54%, the company said.

Excluding accounting changes, normalised after-tax profit in SA — the group’s primary market — is expected to fall by between 12% and 17%.

The group had also reported a fall in profit for its year to end-June, citing weak consumer and business confidence, reduced government spending on travel, high unemployment and uncertainty regarding Eskom.

In morning trade, City Lodge’s share price was 2.03% weaker at R70, putting it on track for its worst one-day performance in about six weeks.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

City Lodge CEO upbeat about 2020 prospects

Andrew Widegger says the national elections will have a positive effect after a tough 2018
Companies
11 months ago

City Lodge’s profits fall as occupancy rates dwindle

Hotel group’s annual net profit declines amid low business and consumer confidence
Companies
5 months ago

A year to forget for City Lodge

In SA, where City Lodge has 54 hotels, occupancies fell to 61% from 63% due to low business and consumer confidence
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tsogo Sun’s Hi hopes for budget hotels

Features

City Lodge Hotel founder Hans Rudolf Enderle dies

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Tough times for SA’s hotels

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.