Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: How the coronavirus could affect SA’s tourism sector

Tourism Business Council CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talks Business Day TV about the outbreak

31 January 2020 - 10:48 Business Day TV
A Ukrainian tourist walks in the arrival hall of the Internatioanal Boryspil airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, after his plane landed from China on January 30 2020.Picture: AFP/SERGEI SUPINSKY
A Ukrainian tourist walks in the arrival hall of the Internatioanal Boryspil airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, after his plane landed from China on January 30 2020.Picture: AFP/SERGEI SUPINSKY

International tourist arrivals to SA have been on the decline, coming in at a three-and-a-half-year low in the third quarter of 2019.

In a bid to turn that around, SA Tourism signed a two-year deal with China’s biggest online platform, Tencent, to lure visitors from the region. But the deadly coronavirus may have thrown a spanner in the works.

Tourism Business Council CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa joined Business Day TV to discuss how the outbreak could affect the country’s tourism sector.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

SA tourism will be hit by measures to contain deadly virus

With 93,000 Chinese visitors to SA in 2018, restrictions on China’s outbound travellers is sure to hurt for a while
National
1 day ago

SA prepared to deal with threat of coronavirus, says Mkhize

The health minister says SA has responded rapidly to ensure the virus does not become a national threat
National
2 days ago

Coronavirus hammers Asian stocks

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has lost more than 8% in the 10 days since the spread of the virus hit markets
Markets
1 day ago

Japan stocks erase gains as coronavirus fears offset tech earnings hopes

Nikkei index falls 0.01% as investors worry the virus in China will continue to spread
Markets
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.