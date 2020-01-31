WATCH: How the coronavirus could affect SA’s tourism sector

International tourist arrivals to SA have been on the decline, coming in at a three-and-a-half-year low in the third quarter of 2019.

In a bid to turn that around, SA Tourism signed a two-year deal with China’s biggest online platform, Tencent, to lure visitors from the region. But the deadly coronavirus may have thrown a spanner in the works.

Tourism Business Council CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa joined Business Day TV to discuss how the outbreak could affect the country’s tourism sector.