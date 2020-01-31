News Leader
WATCH: How the coronavirus could affect SA’s tourism sector
Tourism Business Council CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talks Business Day TV about the outbreak
31 January 2020 - 10:48
International tourist arrivals to SA have been on the decline, coming in at a three-and-a-half-year low in the third quarter of 2019.
In a bid to turn that around, SA Tourism signed a two-year deal with China’s biggest online platform, Tencent, to lure visitors from the region. But the deadly coronavirus may have thrown a spanner in the works.
Tourism Business Council CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa joined Business Day TV to discuss how the outbreak could affect the country’s tourism sector.
Or listen to the full audio: