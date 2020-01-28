Ryanair warns pilots of more job losses as Boeing deliveries slip

Dublin — Ryanair has warned pilots it may have to cut more jobs and close bases because the delivery date for its first 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets has slipped to at least September 2020.

The Irish airline had originally planned to fly 58 of the jets this summer but has gradually cut that number since the MAX was grounded after two fatal crashes and Boeing struggled to secure approval for its re-entry to service.

Ryanair last July announced it had 500 more pilots more than it needed, in part due to MAX delays, but it has not announced how many jobs it has cut to date. In 2019 the airline had about 5,500 pilots for a fleet of 475 aircraft, according to the company’s annual report.

Moves to cut staff have caused tensions with unions, with some union officials accusing Ryanair of targeting unionised bases or shifting capacity into its nonunionised subsidiary Buzz, allegations Ryanair has denied.

Boeing said last week it did not expect the MAX to return to service until mid-2020 and, given Ryanair does not take deliveries during its summer peak of June-August, it will not have the first 10 MAX jets until at least September.

In a memo dated January 27 and seen by Reuters, the low-cost airline said Boeing would not now deliver the first of the grounded model until September or October at the earliest.

As a result it will have to cut 10 aircraft from its summer roster, which could result in job losses for pilots and cabin crew, as well as possible base closures.

“I have asked our commercial team to work up their proposals for these 10 aircraft reductions in summer 2020, and I hope to have their final recommendations over the next week,” CEO Eddie Wilson said in the memo.