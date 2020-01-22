News Leader
WATCH: Why SAA has cancelled flights
Independent aviation economist Joachim Vermooten talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the airline
22 January 2020 - 09:52
SAA has been forced to cancel a number of domestic and international flights to preserve cash as the struggling airline waits for the government to find the R2bn it so desperately needs to stay afloat during the business rescue process.
Independent aviation economist Joachim Vermooten joined Business Day TV on the line to discuss what lies ahead for the airline.
Or listen to the full audio: