News Leader
WATCH: Why Transnet believes it is on the right track
Transnet acting CFO Mark Gregg-Macdonald talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
12 November 2019 - 11:12
Transnet believes it is on the right track. The state-owned rail and ports utility said it has addressed some of the concerns that were recently raised by Moody’s.
The ratings agency lowered its outlook for the company to negative, citing concern about expenditure plans and the effect this would have on the group’s balance sheet.
Business Day TV spoke to acting CFO Mark Gregg-Macdonald about the group’s interim results.