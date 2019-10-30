Companies / Transport & Tourism

Imperial Logistics expects double-digit profit growth in 2020

The company expects new acquisitions, restructuring and cost-cutting measures to boost performance

30 October 2019 - 09:55 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Imperial Logistics, which is in the process of shifting its focus to Africa, said on Wednesday it expects double-digit operating profit in the year to end-June 2020 due to a strong pipeline of new contract opportunities.

New business revenue of about R5.5bn was secured on a rolling 12-month basis to the end of September 2019, the company said. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are also expected to grow by double digits during its full 2020 year.

New acquisitions, restructuring and cost-cutting measures were also set to boost the group’s performance, though weak economic conditions have persisted in SA.

Profitability in the group’s European shipping business improved, but conditions remain challenging, it said.

Imperial plans to dispose of its European and South American shipping business, saying on Wednesday this was expected to be concluded in coming months.

At 9.30am the JSE-listed logistics group’s share price had jumped 4.29% to R55.22, a one-month high.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Imperial Logistics expects better year ahead after profits fall

Asset write-downs and restructuring cut the group’s after-tax profit to R90m from R1.2bn previously
Companies
2 months ago

Time for some accountability at Sasol

Sasol has assured investors that joint presidents and CEOs Steve Cornell and Bongani Nqwababa are jointly and severally liable and accountable
Companies
2 months ago

Imperial to offload European shipping business

Company says the shipping business is noncore and does not support the group’s Africa-focused growth strategy
Companies
2 months ago

Imperial Logistics takes impairment hits in tough conditions

The company says the state of SA’s economy and rising competition has led to impairments, as it restructures and rationalises operations
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

​WATCH: Why Imperial Logistics is expecting next year to be better

Companies

Imperial changes remuneration policy after shareholder snub

Companies / Industrials

Time for some accountability at Sasol

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.