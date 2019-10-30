Imperial Logistics expects double-digit profit growth in 2020

Imperial Logistics, which is in the process of shifting its focus to Africa, said on Wednesday it expects double-digit operating profit in the year to end-June 2020 due to a strong pipeline of new contract opportunities.

New business revenue of about R5.5bn was secured on a rolling 12-month basis to the end of September 2019, the company said. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are also expected to grow by double digits during its full 2020 year.

New acquisitions, restructuring and cost-cutting measures were also set to boost the group’s performance, though weak economic conditions have persisted in SA.

Profitability in the group’s European shipping business improved, but conditions remain challenging, it said.

Imperial plans to dispose of its European and South American shipping business, saying on Wednesday this was expected to be concluded in coming months.

At 9.30am the JSE-listed logistics group’s share price had jumped 4.29% to R55.22, a one-month high.

