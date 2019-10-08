JOB AD | Exciting vacancy in Transnet's marine services unit

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Apply for the senior marine engineer vacancy in Durban before October 19 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED/TRANSNET
Transnet National Ports Authority's (TNPA's) vision is to enable the safe, efficient, effective and economic functioning of an integrated ports system to promote economic growth. TNPA, a division of Transnet SOC Ltd, is offering an employment opportunity in line with its market demand strategy within the marine services department.

The following position is available in Durban: senior marine engineer

To apply, please register (if not already registered) on the Transnet website, and follow the steps provided.

Closing date: October 19 2019 

For more information, visit the Transnet website and stay updated on Facebook and Twitter.

This article was paid for by Transnet

