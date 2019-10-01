Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Transnet reports R49bn in irregular expenditure

Transnet’s Mohammed Mahomedy speaks to Business Day TV about the state logistics firm's annual results

01 October 2019 - 09:42 Business Day TV
Transnet. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Transnet. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON

Transnet has released its annual numbers and while revenue is up a tepid 1.6%, the group has posted a 25% jump in profit.

The stand-out figure, however, is the R49bn in irregular expenditure that has been flagged by its auditors.

Transnet's acting group CEO, Mohammed Mahomedy, joined Business Day TV to discuss the numbers and what they mean for the future.

