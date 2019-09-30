WATCH: Number of foreign tourist arrivals falls
30 September 2019 - 09:30
According to Statistics SA, foreign tourist arrivals fell at an annual rate of 5% in July. The figures also show that South Africans are travelling less overseas.
Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, about what the data reveals about a sector that is vital to SA’s economy.