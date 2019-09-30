Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Number of foreign tourist arrivals falls

Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of the Tourism Business Council, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, about the worrying decline in foreign tourists

30 September 2019 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

According to Statistics SA, foreign tourist arrivals fell at an annual rate of 5% in July. The figures also show that South Africans are travelling less overseas.

Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, about what the data reveals about a sector that is vital to SA’s economy.

