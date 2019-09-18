News Leader
WATCH: How the Boeing Max 737 grounding affected Comair
Comair joint CEO Glenn Orsmond talks to Business Day TV about the airline’s full-year results
18 September 2019 - 09:31
A R1.2 billion settlement from SAA has provided Comair with much-needed cushioning and, as a result, the airline’s earnings have nearly tripled.
Excluding the settlement, the group’s profit would have nosedived by 82%.
Meanwhile, operating expenses grew 16% as the group battled rand and oil price volatility.
Comair joint CEO Glenn Orsmond joined Business Day TV to discuss the airline’s full-year results.
Or listen to the full audio: