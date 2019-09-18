WATCH: How the Boeing Max 737 grounding affected Comair

A R1.2 billion settlement from SAA has provided Comair with much-needed cushioning and, as a result, the airline’s earnings have nearly tripled.

Excluding the settlement, the group’s profit would have nosedived by 82%.

Meanwhile, operating expenses grew 16% as the group battled rand and oil price volatility.

Comair joint CEO Glenn Orsmond joined Business Day TV to discuss the airline’s full-year results.