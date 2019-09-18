Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: How the Boeing Max 737 grounding affected Comair

Comair joint CEO Glenn Orsmond talks to Business Day TV about the airline’s full-year results

18 September 2019 - 09:31 Business Day TV
Image: Picture: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM

A R1.2 billion settlement from SAA has provided Comair with much-needed cushioning and, as a result, the airline’s earnings have nearly tripled.

Excluding the settlement, the group’s profit would have nosedived by 82%.

Meanwhile, operating expenses grew 16% as the group battled rand and oil price volatility.

Comair joint CEO Glenn Orsmond joined Business Day TV to discuss the airline’s full-year results.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Comair takes aircraft maintenance in-house and looks to expand ancillary businesses

Volatility in the rand and oil price and grounding of Boeing 737 MAX led to  profit shrinking 82%
Companies
1 day ago

JSE drops as oil supply fears weigh on sentiment

The US and China are expected to resume trade talks this week before engaging in high-level negotiations in October
Markets
1 day ago

Bidvest CEO on SA’s ‘basket-case economy’

The industrial services giant managed to achieve a 9.8% increase in headline earnings for the year ended June, and to generate R7.1bn in cash across ...
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Bidvest to finalise Mumbai airport exit by year-end despite moves to block deal

The listed industrial conglomerate is offloading a 6.75% stake to a third party
Companies
2 weeks ago

Former Comair CEO Gidon Novick’s suite life

After ditching the corporate world a few years back, former Comair CEO Gidon Novick has resurfaced with a disruptive hotel start-up
Features
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.