Companies / Transport & Tourism

Comair’s earnings shoot up after SAA award

17 September 2019 - 09:28 karl gernetzky
A Kulula aircraft operated by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A Kulula aircraft operated by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Comair, the only JSE-listed aviation company, said on Tuesday headline earnings per share (heps) would almost triple in the year to-end June due to the R1.1bn settlement it received from SAA.

Headline earnings per share would rise 184% to 197.4c per share, the company said ahead of its results later on Tuesday.

Comair previously warned in July that heps would fall by more than 20% should the settlement be excluded.

Comair had entered into a full and final agreement with SAA in February over the national carrier's anticompetitive conduct from 1999-2005.

SAA agreed to pay the British Airways franchisee R1.1bn, plus interest, along with legal costs. The settlement compares favourably with Comair's R1.6bn market capitalisation as of Tuesday morning.

The airline had lodged civil claims based on a 2006 competition appeals court ruling that SAA paid commissions to travel agents to incentivise them to divert customers to SAA flights. The civil litigation was the first based on a Competition Tribunal ruling.

The competition appeal court had ultimately concluded that SAA could show no reason the scheme, which saw SAA capture high-value customers and grow its revenue by a threefold differential over competitors, might drive technological innovation in the sector.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Comair shares haven’t taken flight on SAA judgment

The R1.1bn SAA settlement will make a big difference to Comair’s year-end results
Companies
2 months ago

Comair appoints new joint CEOs

Glenn Orsmond and Wrenelle Stander will take up their positions from July 31
Companies
3 months ago

CEO Erik Venter announces sudden resignation from Comair

Lauded CEO to leave his role for personal reasons
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

SAA’s R1.1bn settlement helps Comair’s earnings soar 20%

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Comair interdicts Numsa’s Easter strike

National

CEO Erik Venter announces sudden resignation from Comair

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.