Comair’s earnings shoot up after SAA award

Comair, the only JSE-listed aviation company, said on Tuesday headline earnings per share (heps) would almost triple in the year to-end June due to the R1.1bn settlement it received from SAA.

Headline earnings per share would rise 184% to 197.4c per share, the company said ahead of its results later on Tuesday.

Comair previously warned in July that heps would fall by more than 20% should the settlement be excluded.

Comair had entered into a full and final agreement with SAA in February over the national carrier's anticompetitive conduct from 1999-2005.

SAA agreed to pay the British Airways franchisee R1.1bn, plus interest, along with legal costs. The settlement compares favourably with Comair's R1.6bn market capitalisation as of Tuesday morning.

The airline had lodged civil claims based on a 2006 competition appeals court ruling that SAA paid commissions to travel agents to incentivise them to divert customers to SAA flights. The civil litigation was the first based on a Competition Tribunal ruling.

The competition appeal court had ultimately concluded that SAA could show no reason the scheme, which saw SAA capture high-value customers and grow its revenue by a threefold differential over competitors, might drive technological innovation in the sector.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za