'Growth is in Africa,' FedEx says as it invests more in the continent Joburg will act as a hub for the region connecting five countries, soon to be eight, via road transport, which feeds into SA as the main hub

Global courier and logistics company FedEx is expanding in SA and the rest of Africa, saying a rise in e-commerce and population growth on the continent will help drive its business into the future.

The group said this week in an interview that for the first time, it would be using its 100-tonne-capacity Boeing 777 aircraft in Africa to transport goods across the continent and to the rest of the world.