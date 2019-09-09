‘Growth is in Africa,’ FedEx says as it invests more in the continent
Joburg will act as a hub for the region connecting five countries, soon to be eight, via road transport, which feeds into SA as the main hub
09 September 2019 - 16:12
Global courier and logistics company FedEx is expanding in SA and the rest of Africa, saying a rise in e-commerce and population growth on the continent will help drive its business into the future.
The group said this week in an interview that for the first time, it would be using its 100-tonne-capacity Boeing 777 aircraft in Africa to transport goods across the continent and to the rest of the world.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.