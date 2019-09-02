Companies / Transport & Tourism

Sun International still makes bets despite subdued SA conditions

The owner of Sun City does not expect a turnaround in SA’s economy any time soon, but is expanding its footprint in SA and South America

02 September 2019 - 10:48 karl gernetzky
Sun City. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sun City. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sun International, which owns SA’s Sun City resort, said on Monday it was not expecting a turnaround in SA's economic conditions in the short term, and was eyeing new opportunities in South America.

The JSE-listed gaming and leisure group said on Monday that operating profit lifted 11% to R900m in the year to end June, with after tax profit jumping 91% to R258m.

This was despite subdued trading conditions in SA, as the effects of a tepid economy and VAT increases continue to put pressure on consumer spending.

Income from SA operations rose 2% to R5.5bn, while income from Latin America jumped 17% to R2.8bn. The latter boost came from the acquisitions of Thunderbird Resorts in Peru in April 2018, and the acquisition of the Park Hyatt Hotel in Mendoza, Argentina, in July 2018.

The performance of SA casinos was mixed, with Times Square seeing income rise 15% and Sun Slots 13%, while Sun City's revenue fell 6% and Wild Coast Casino's 9%.

Adjusted group headline earnings per share rose 30% to 136c during the period.

Sun International said on Monday it was focusing on improving operations and guest experience, and would be seeking further growth opportunities in Latin America, including in online gambling.

The company is also to up its stake in Sibaya Casino in KwaZulu-Natal to 87.2% from 64.2%, which is still subject to gambling-board approval.

It is also seeking to increase its equity interest in Sun Slots to 100% through the acquisition of Grand Parade Investment's 30% stake, also subject to approval.

The transactions would allow Sun International to increase its shareholding at attractive multiples, while also reducing cash leakage through the reduction of minority dividends, it said.

At 10am Sun International's share price had risen 2.7% to R39.95, having slipped 36.6% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

RAC ups Goldrush bet

Electronic bingo specialist generates revenue of more than R1.3bn in the year to end-March
Companies
1 month ago

Sun International ups stake in Sibaya Casino

Deal will simplify shareholder structure, says group
Companies
1 month ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Sun International for the punters

Gaming giant Sun International can’t be too stressed about its debt levels, seeing as it has decided to push up its stake in the cash-spinning Sibaya ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Sun International: Betting on turnaround — and Time Square

Companies / Investors Monthly

Sun International ups stake in Sibaya Casino

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Phumelela: long odds on this being a good bet

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.