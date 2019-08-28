Companies / Transport & Tourism

Virgin Australia cuts 750 jobs and reduces flights

The shakeup is new CEO Paul Scurrah’s attempt to make the airline commercially viable

28 August 2019 - 18:25 Angus Whitley
Aircraft from Virgin Australia on the tarmac at the domestic terminal of Sydney Airport in Australia. Picture: REUTERS/David Gray
Aircraft from Virgin Australia on the tarmac at the domestic terminal of Sydney Airport in Australia. Picture: REUTERS/David Gray

Sydney — Virgin Australia Holdings, the airline backed by China’s HNA Group, announced 750 job cuts and a wide-ranging operational review after reporting a seventh consecutive annual loss. The shares fell to a decade-low.

The job losses, which affect almost 8% of the airline’s total workforce, will shrink corporate and head office staff, Virgin Australia said on Wednesday. It plans to review its fleet and routes, and will cut some international and domestic flights. All contracts with suppliers are also being reassessed.

The shakeup is new CEO Paul Scurrah’s attempt to make the airline commercially viable. Virgin Australia has already pushed back delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max jet by almost two years. Scurrah’s mission is further complicated by a slowing domestic economy, rising fuel costs and a weaker Australian dollar.

Virgin Australia stock lost as much as 1.5c, or 9.1%, to 15c  before midday  in Sydney. That is the lowest level since 2009. Virgin Australia is among the most thinly traded of the publicly listed airlines, with a free float of less than 10%.

The airline’s A$349.1m ($236m) loss for the year ended June was “disappointing and underscored the need for change”, Scurrah said in the statement. “We must improve our financial performance.”

Virgin Australia’s ownership structure is almost unheard of among modern-day airlines. HNA, Nanshan Group, Etihad and Singapore Airlines each own about 20% of the carrier and no single investor has ultimate control.

Virgin Australia in February finally ditched the idea of a privatisation to end years of speculation that shareholders would attempt a buyout.

Bloomberg 

