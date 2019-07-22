Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: How Gautrain plans to address capacity constraints

Gautrain Management Agency CEO Jack van der Merwe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s expansion plans

22 July 2019 - 08:21 Business Day TV
Commuters wait to board the Gautrain at Rosebank station in Johannesburg. Picture: DANIEL BORN
Commuters wait to board the Gautrain at Rosebank station in Johannesburg. Picture: DANIEL BORN

The Gautrain Management Agency is planning to spend up to R2bn to acquire second-hand rolling stock from the UK. This is an attempt to deal with the capacity constraints on the high-speed train network.

The company’s CEO, Jack van der Merwe, joined Business Day TV to discuss the expansion plans in detail.

Gautrain Management Agency CEO Jack van der Merwe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s expansion plans

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

