WATCH: How Gautrain plans to address capacity constraints
Gautrain Management Agency CEO Jack van der Merwe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s expansion plans
22 July 2019 - 08:21
The Gautrain Management Agency is planning to spend up to R2bn to acquire second-hand rolling stock from the UK. This is an attempt to deal with the capacity constraints on the high-speed train network.
The company’s CEO, Jack van der Merwe, joined Business Day TV to discuss the expansion plans in detail.
Or listen to the full audio: