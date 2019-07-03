Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: Nico Bezuidenhout on his return to Mango

Nico Bezuidenhout talks to Business Day TV about what he will bring to the airline during his second stint as CEO

03 July 2019 - 09:39 Business Day TV
Mango 's air plane taking off from King Shaka International airport. Picture: SUNDAY TIME/TEBOGO LETSIE
Mango 's air plane taking off from King Shaka International airport. Picture: SUNDAY TIME/TEBOGO LETSIE

SAA has confirmed that Nico Bezuidenhout will return as CEO of its low-cost carrier, Mango Airlines.

Bezuidenhout, who resigned as head of Mango in 2016 to join pan-African airline Fastjet, will take over the helm at Mango in October, said SAA.

Business Day TV caught up with Bezuidenhout to discuss his decision to return to Mango and what he will bring to the airline during his second stint as CEO.

Nico Bezuidenhout talks to Business Day TV about what he will bring to the airline during his second stint as CEO

Nico Bezuidenhout returns to Mango as SAA eyes turnaround

Airline welcomes appointment of a permanent CEO as another step towards stabilising leadership
National
23 hours ago

Control of SAA is given back to public enterprises

Pravin Gordhan’s department will now control the ailing airline, after the president transferred its control, effective August 1
National
11 months ago

Turbulent times for investors in the aviation sector

Things have been going in Comair’s favour, but risks are lurking too, writes Stafford Thomas
Investing
1 year ago

Stabilising fastjet expects cash-flow break-even this year

The low-cost African carrier, now headed by Nico Bezuidenhout, is looking at new markets and has bought the rights to fastjet name from the easyGroup
Companies
1 year ago

Mango chairman moving to London-listed Fastjet from Saturday

Rashid Wally, who has been with SAA’s low-cost subsidiary for 10 years, says it is time to move on and that Mango’s poor performance is not why he is ...
Companies
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.