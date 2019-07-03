WATCH: Nico Bezuidenhout on his return to Mango

SAA has confirmed that Nico Bezuidenhout will return as CEO of its low-cost carrier, Mango Airlines.

Bezuidenhout, who resigned as head of Mango in 2016 to join pan-African airline Fastjet, will take over the helm at Mango in October, said SAA.

Business Day TV caught up with Bezuidenhout to discuss his decision to return to Mango and what he will bring to the airline during his second stint as CEO.