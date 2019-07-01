SA Tourism reissues marketing and communications agency service tender

The South African Tourism Board (SA Tourism) was established by section 2 of the Tourism Act No 72 of 1993 and exists in terms of section 9 of the new Tourism Act No 3 of 2014. SA Tourism is a schedule 3 A public entity in terms of schedule 3 of the Public Finance Management Act 1 of 1999.

The mandate of SA Tourism in terms of the Tourism Act is to provide for the development and promotion of sustainable tourism for the benefit of the republic, its residents and its visitors. Tourism is a key strategic industry in terms of National Tourism Sector Strategy documents, as it supports government objectives to alleviate the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

The scope of SA Tourism’s business includes four areas of business focus and delivery, with different target markets and segments:

international leisure tourism (travel trade and consumer) and domestic leisure tourism (travel trade and consumer); business events through the South African National Convention Bureau (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions); quality assurance of the tourism sector/industry through the delivery of both visitor experience and the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa; and corporate – enhancing the SA Tourism brand.

South African Tourism recently issued a tender for the procurement of marketing and communications agency services under SAT Tender 144/19. During the tender process it however came to light that South African Tourism incorrectly articulated its pre-qualification criteria for preferential procurement to advance certain designated groups as contemplated in regulation 9(1) and 9(2) of the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2017.

South African Tourism subsequently concluded that, in order to comply with the fundamental procurement law of fairness, the tender is to be reissued setting out the universal sub-contracting regime in clear terms i.e. restating the general requirement.

This tender notice therefore unequivocally cancels SAT Tender 144/19 while also serving as a new notice for the reissuing of South African Tourism’s marketing and communications agency service tender now being SAT Tender 162/19. The only material change in the new bid document is that of restating the general requirement of subcontracting as a condition of tender.

The detailed scope of services and tender requirements are available in a comprehensive bid document (RFP - SAT 162/19)



on this link

For more information, contact Pulane Muligwa on +27 11 895 3016 or email pulane@southafrica.net

This article was paid for by the South African Tourism Board.