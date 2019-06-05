BMW and JLR to jointly develop electric-car parts

Frankfurt — On Wednesday, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said they will jointly develop electric motors, transmissions and power electronics, unveiling yet another industry alliance designed to lower the costs of developing electric cars.

Both car makers are under pressure to roll out zero-emission vehicles to meet stringent anti-pollution rules, but have struggled to maintain profit margins faced with the rising costs of making electric, connected and autonomous cars.

“Together, we have the opportunity to cater more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market,” said BMW board member Klaus Froehlich.

BMW and JLR said they will save costs through shared development, production planning and joint purchasing of electric-car components. Both companies will produce electric drivetrains in their own manufacturing facilities, BMW said.

The BMW-JLR pact comes as rivals Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Renault explore a $35bn tie-up of the Italian-American and French car-making groups.

Nick Rogers, JLR’s engineering director said, “We’ve proven we can build worl- beating electric cars but now we need to scale the technology to support the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover products.”

BMW was in talks with rival Daimler about developing electric-car components but was also in discussions with JLR, a company it once owned, to explore an alliance on engines. BMW already has a deal to supply an eight-cylinder engine to JLR.

Car makers are increasingly open to sharing electric-car parts because the technology is expensive and because customers no longer buy a car based on what engine a vehicle has.

“Car makers are much less precious about sharing electric-car technology because it is much harder to create product differentiation with electric-car tech. They all accelerate fast, and everybody can do quality and ride and handling,” according to Carl-Peter Forster a former CEO of Tata Motors and a former BMW executive.