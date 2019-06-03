Companies / Transport & Tourism

US transport agency green lights American Airlines, Qantas joint venture

Airlines are successful in their application after a prior effort was rejected by the US government in 2016

03 June 2019 - 18:28 David Shepardson
An American Airlines jet at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Virginia, the US. Picture: REUTERS
An American Airlines jet at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Virginia, the US. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — The US transportation department has granted tentative approval to American Airlines and Qantas Airways to operate a joint venture, after a prior effort was rejected by the US government in 2016.

The department issued an order tentatively on Monday, approving the joint business agreement and tentatively granting antitrust immunity to the airlines covering international service. An application for a joint venture covering the US, Australia and New Zealand was rejected by former president Barack Obama’s administration.

The deal would allow the airlines to co-ordinate their planning, pricing, sales and frequent flyer programmes, with new options and customer service improvements. The department said the airlines planned up to three new routes within the first two years and increased capacity on existing routes.

The department will require the airlines perform a self-assessment of the joint venture’s impact on competition seven years after it takes effect and report their findings to the government, which could subsequently take action.

Regulators in Australia and New Zealand approved the first application for the joint venture before it was initially rejected by the US transportation department.

American and Qantas in February 2018 made a second attempt to gain US regulatory permission under President Donald Trump’s administration for a venture that would let them co-ordinate prices and schedules. They threatened to cancel services if it was rejected and argued it could “unlock” up to $310m annually in consumer benefits.

The revised application removed a provision that would have barred either carrier from code-sharing with other carriers. Code-sharing is an arrangement between airlines in which two or more carriers publish and advertise a single flight under their own flight number.

The airlines argued in their 2018 application that the venture would lead to a reduction in fares and higher capacity as a “more viable third competitor” and require other carriers to respond with improvements in quality, schedules and prices.

Qantas said in 2018 the joint venture would allow the two airlines to “significantly improve service” and “stimulate demand”. The airlines said the agreement could generate up to 180,000 new trips between the US and Australia and New Zealand annually.

US regulators in 2001 approved similar joint venture agreements for United Airlines and Air New Zealand, and in 2011 for Delta Air Lines and Virgin Australia.

Reuters

Airlines want joint lifting of 737 MAX ban, but EU cautious

Regulators urged to coordinate on software changes to the Boeing 737 MAX to avoid damaging splits over safety
Companies
1 day ago

Global airlines slash profit forecast on protectionism fears

International Air Transport Association warns over trade tensions
Companies
23 hours ago

Aerospace firm Leonardo could seek tie-ups

CEO sees consolidation in Europe’s fragmented defence industry as companies embark on joint projects
Companies
1 week ago

US aviation body meets air regulators on fate of Boeing 737 Max

Nearly 60 air regulators from 33 governmental agencies are attending the meeting at an FAA office in Texas
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

SA Express to lay charges against former executives

National

EU pilots want ‘serious action’ before Boeing planes return

World / Europe

China and EU ink aviation deals to boost co-operation

Companies / Transport & Tourism

CEO Erik Venter announces sudden resignation from Comair

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.