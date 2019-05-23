Tsogo Sun’s net profit falls ahead of hotels unbundling

Tsogo Sun, the owner of the Montecasino precinct that plans to list its hotels separately, says net profit in the year to end-March fell by a quarter because of a decline in property values.

"Trading for the year was impacted by the continued pressure on the consumer due to the macroeconomic environment," the group said.

Profit after tax fell 24.8% to R1.6bn as the hotels business slipped to a loss of R59m because of a R445m reduction in the fair value of its investment properties.

Tsogo Sun said total income rose 18% in the year to R11.6bn and operating profit grew 13% to R3.1bn.

Income was boosted by a 21% increase in net gaming wins, including the acquisitions of the Galaxy Bingo and VSlots businesses, 4% growth in hotel rooms revenue and a 9% growth in food and beverage revenue.

The group declared a final dividend of 56c a share, down 20%. But total dividends for the year were up 84% at 188c a share.

"Given the continued weak state of the South African economy trading is expected to remain under pressure," Tsogo Sun said.

Growth would depend on the economy’s performance and on policy certainty.

"Nevertheless, the group remains highly cash generative and is confident in achieving attractive returns from the growth strategy once the macroeconomic environment improves," it said.

Meanwhile, the group said it planned to list its hotels business, Tsogo Sun Hotels, on the JSE’s main board on June 12.

The unbundling would be implemented through a distribution of all the ordinary shares in the hotels business to Tsogo Sun’s shareholders, using the ratio of one Tsogo Sun Hotels share for every Tsogo Sun share held.

Tsogo Sun said it wanted to change its name to Tsogo Sun Gaming.

"The hotels division services a different customer base to the gaming division and is subject to different demand and risk profiles, particularly in the regulatory sphere," Tsogo Sun said.

This meant the unbundling “should unlock value for shareholders”.

Tsogo Sun Hotels has a portfolio of 110 hotels, of which 98 are internally managed.

