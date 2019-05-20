China and EU ink aviation deals to boost co-operation

Beijing/Brussels — China and EU regulators have signed two “landmark” aviation agreements boosting their co-operation in the sector, China’s state-run CCTV and the EU said on Monday.

Under the deals, civil aviation authorities will facilitate the recognition of each others’ evaluations and certifications for aeronautical products.

The agreements will also make it easier for EU and Chinese airlines to fly between the 28-nation EU and China.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said the agreements were a “big step” to create jobs, boost trade and accelerate economic growth.

“In an increasingly unsettled world, Europe’s partnership with China is more important than ever before,” Juncker said in a statement.

The agreements mark the first time China and the EU have reached such a deal in the civil aviation sector, according to China’s CCTV.

Under the so-called bilateral civil aviation safety agreement (Basa), the EU and China have agreed to reduce duplications in certification and evaluation activities, the EU said in a statement.

The Basa will also promote co-operation on civil aviation safety and environmental compatibility.