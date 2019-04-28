Scandinavian airline SAS cuts 1,200 more flights as strike by pilots drags on

Stockholm — Scandinavian airline SAS cancelled more than 1,200 flights scheduled for Monday and Tuesday as a strike by pilots that has disrupted the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of passengers entered its third day on Sunday.

SAS pilots went out on strike on Friday as wage talks broke down, grounding about 70% of the airline’s flights and affecting about 280,000 passengers including the latest cancellations.

“We deeply regret that our customers are affected by the ongoing pilot strike when SAS now cancels flights on Monday and Tuesday,” the airline said.

“The strike will affect an additional 61,000 passengers on Monday when 667 flights are cancelled across Scandinavia. On Tuesday 49,000 passengers and 546 departures will be affected.”

The deadlock in the dispute showed no sign of being broken on Sunday with SAS, Swedish and Danish pilots unions and Norway’s employers association NHO saying no renewed contacts between the parties had been initiated.

The carrier created after World War 2, which remains part-owned by the Swedish and Danish governments, has said it was prepared to return to negotiations but warned that agreeing to pilots’ demands would seriously damage the company.

The airline industry’s employer body in Sweden has said pilots sought a 13% wage hike despite what it called already high average wages, demands it labelled as “extreme”.