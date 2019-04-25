Request for proposal: new marketing and communications agency for SA Tourism

The South African Tourism Board (SA Tourism) was established by section 2 of the Tourism Act No 72 of 1993 and exists in terms of section 9 of the new Tourism Act No 3 of 2014. SA Tourism is a schedule 3 A public entity in terms of schedule 3 of the Public Finance Management Act 1 of 1999.

The mandate of SA Tourism in terms of the Tourism Act is to provide for the development and promotion of sustainable tourism for the benefit of the republic, its residents and its visitors. Tourism is a key strategic industry in terms of National Tourism Sector Strategy documents, as it supports government objectives to alleviate the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

The scope of SA Tourism’s business includes four areas of business focus and delivery, with different target markets and segments:

international leisure tourism (travel trade and consumer) and domestic leisure tourism (travel trade and consumer); business events through the South African National Convention Bureau (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions); quality assurance of the tourism sector/industry through the delivery of both visitor experience and the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa; and corporate – enhancing the SA Tourism brand.

The government invests billions of rand each year in the provision of goods and services needed to deliver public policy and business objectives. Good public service outcomes depend on good procurement.

SA Tourism’s current marketing and communications agency contract will conclude on September 30 2019. In consideration of its strategic objectives, the organisation has determined a recommended marketing and communications agency model – to be evaluated through an open tender (procurement) process against SA Tourism’s business requirements.

The purpose of this notice is to solicit proposals from reputable marketing and communications agencies with a proven track record, in a bid to be appointed as SA Tourism’s preferred marketing agency or agencies from October 1 2019.

SA Tourism sees this as an opportunity for all agencies – large, medium and small – to be part of the development of SA's tourism profile as a country, and therefore would like as much participation across the board as possible.

SA Tourism is committed to a policy of inclusivity and expects to see the same commitment from individual bidding agencies, agency groups and consortiums, incorporated or otherwise, that may occur as a result of this tender.

Through this potential partnership, SA Tourism is anticipating the establishment of a viable relationship with innovative agency/ies who will support SA Tourism in making a quantum leap forward with the development and execution of a fully integrated marketing effort over the next 5 years. SA Tourism is a high-performance marketing environment and focuses its marketing on high return-on-investment activities in order to maximise budget effectiveness.

An open tender briefing session (non-compulsory) will be held from 10am – 1pm on Friday, May 10 2019, at The Sandton Convention Centre, 161 Maude St, Sandown, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2196. Signage will be put up to direct bidders to the exact conference room.

The detailed scope of services and tender requirements will be available in a comprehensive bid document (RFP - SAT 144/19) which will be available from 9am on Friday, April 26 2019 on this link.

For more information, contact Pulane Muligwa on +27 11 895 3016 or email pulane@southafrica.net

This article was paid for by the South African Tourism Board.