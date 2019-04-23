Companies / Transport & Tourism

Uganda Airlines gets first planes in revival bid

The delivery of two Bombardier CRJ900 jets is the first move in relaunching the national carrier that collapsed in 2001

23 April 2019
Newly acquired Uganda Airlines Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft stand on the runway at Entebbe Airport on the outskirts of Kampala on April 23 2019. Picture: AFP/ NICHOLAS BAMULANZEKI
Newly acquired Uganda Airlines Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft stand on the runway at Entebbe Airport on the outskirts of Kampala on April 23 2019. Picture: AFP/ NICHOLAS BAMULANZEKI

Kampala — The first two planes purchased in a bid to relaunch Uganda Airlines were delivered on Tuesday, nearly two decades after the East African country’s national carrier collapsed.

The two Bombardier CRJ900 jet airliners, which can carry up to 90 people, landed at the Entebbe airport outside the capital Kampala during a ceremony attended by President Yoweri Museveni.

“We are very happy that what we started months back to restart the national carrier has begun bearing fruit,” said works and  transport minister Monica Azuba Ntege at the ceremony.

She added that two more planes bought from Canadian manufacturer Bombardier would arrive in July and September.

European aerospace giant Airbus meanwhile will deliver two long-haul planes in 2020 or 2021.

Uganda Airlines CEO Ephraim Bagenda said the first flights on the revived national carrier would take place in July, once a 90-day certification process was completed.

“The 90 days will include demonstration to the [Ugandan] civil aviation authority that we have the proper airline premises, trained staff, maintenance provision, equipment to run an airline, and systems for the safe and secure operation of an international airline,” Bagenda said.

He said the airline would start with flights to regional neighbours in eastern and southern Africa before expanding into Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

But some local politicians have expressed fears that the airline could suffer the same fate as it did in 2001, when it closed down after suffering from corruption and mismanagement by political appointees.

“We are eagerly waiting to see what happens next because the same problems that led to the collapse of Uganda Airlines are the same problems that persist today — largely corruption, mismanagement and political patronage by the government,” Ugandan opposition MP and chair of the parliamentary committee on state enterprises, Mubarak Munyagwa, said.

“We pray this time round, the airline does not end up gulping taxpayers’ money for the sake of a political gimmick by the government,” he added.

AFP

