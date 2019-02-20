Air France-KLM to cut costs through deeper integration

Unit revenue fell 0.6% in the last three months of 2018 and will decline further in the current quarter, the group said.

Air France-KLM has trailed rivals Lufthansa and British Airways on profitability, held back by restrictive French union deals and strikes that in 2018 wiped €335m off earnings and forced out its previous CEO.

But Smith, an Air Canada veteran, has restored labour peace by granting wage hikes in return for increased flexibility with which he now hopes to make better and more profitable use of the group’s aircraft and networks.

On the eve of the results presentation, Air France-KLM struck a new pay deal with its French pilots and resolved a stand-off with KLM and the Dutch division’s popular leader Pieter Elbers, over Smith’s integration plans.

Wariness on the Dutch side is partly explained by the relative underperformance of Air France, whose 2018 operating margin was 1.7%, or 4% excluding the impact of strikes — compared with 9.8% for KLM.

Almost 15 years after the Air France-KLM merger, decisions on networks, fleets and commercial strategy will now be taken by the group rather than the individual carriers, under the plans unveiled on Tuesday — which also see Elbers and Air France counterpart Anne Rigail become deputy group CEOs.

The financials were broadly in line with expectations of €786m of ebitda on 6.52bn in revenue, based on the median of seven analyst estimates in a poll by Infront Data.

“While a new CEO with an impressive track record has been appointed and short-term pay deals agreed with the French unions, we await details of his new strategy,” Liberum analysts said in a note.

The fuel bill rose by €451m in 2018 and will climb another €650m this year as hedges expire, CFO Frederic Gagey told reporters.

Overall unit costs, up 0.6% last year before currency and fuel-price impacts, were “well under control”, Gagey said, adding that while a later Easter holiday will likely lead to lower unit revenue in the first quarter, summer bookings are already “better positioned”.