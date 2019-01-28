Companies / Transport & Tourism

Supersonic business jet a reality for Spike

The aerospace firm has secured first orders and is close to selecting an engine for the $125m aircraft

28 January 2019 - 17:46 Alexander Cornwell
A visitor looks at a supersonic business jet replica at an aviation exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS
A visitor looks at a supersonic business jet replica at an aviation exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS

Dubai — Spike Aerospace has signed up its first orders and is close to selecting an engine for the $125m supersonic business jet it is developing, its president said on Monday.

Spike and other US-based start-ups are aiming to revive ultra-fast flights to serve a market that has been dormant since Concorde stopped flying in 2003.

Spike is aiming to start test flights in two years with its S-512 aircraft entering into service in 2025.

“We already have two orders,” Vik Kachoria said in Dubai, where he was attending an industry conference. There were also ongoing discussions with a commercial airline, he added.

He declined to disclose further details but said the orders they had booked were not from an airliner.

Spike believes there will be demand for about 850 supersonic jets in the decade to 2035, largely from commercial airlines. Spike is planning for its S-512 aircraft to seat up to 18 passengers, flying at Mach 1.6 — above the Mach 0.9 speed of rival subsonic business jets.

“The business jet is going to appeal to private owner-operators, fractional operators and corporate flight departments, but this can also be used by airlines as an upgrade from economy to business to first to supersonic class,” Kachoria said.

Spike, Aerion Supersonic and Boom Supersonic are aiming to have their supersonic jets flying by the mid-2020s by modifying existing engines rather than spending billions of dollars to make a new one.

General Electric (GE) is to manufacture the engine for Aerion’s AS2 jet. Spike is close to selecting an engine after holding discussions with GE and Rolls-Royce.

“One of those companies is more advanced discussions,” Kachoria said, adding that an announcement “may be a little longer” than six weeks away.

GE and Rolls-Royce did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether they have held such talks.

Spike plans to manufacture four supersonic test aircraft, Kachoria added.

The development of new supersonic business jets has, however, raised debate as to whether aerospace standards and guidelines need to be updated, such as those related to noise.

Reuters

Bombardier aims to deliver up to 155 business aircraft in 2019

Sales of Bombardier's Global 7500 jets are expected to play big role in company's turnaround plan
Companies
1 month ago

Vietnam’s FLC looking to buy 24 Airbus planes — despite having no airline licence

The deal would be worth about $3bn and Airbus suggests signing a memorandum of understanding while FLC waits for its ‘Bamboo Airways’ ...
Companies
10 months ago

Lockheed sees potential exports of 200 F-16 jets from proposed Indian plant

US defence firm estimates market is worth $20bn as it plans to make the country the sole global production centre for the aircraft
Companies
7 days ago

Jet Airways in creditor talks over possible Etihad bailout

India's carrier meets lenders to resolve debt problems as Dubai airline proposes increasing stake
Companies
12 days ago

Airbus strategy review augurs clean break under new CEO

The review comes after years of industrial problems, management feuds and an ongoing bribery scandal
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Tech young turks raise R20m for innovative tenant ...
Companies / Property
3.
AVI earnings slip 7% on constrained consumer ...
Companies
4.
From blood and guts to biogas: ibert’s green ...
Companies / Energy
5.
MMI Holdings first major insurance group to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Lockheed sees potential exports of 200 F-16 jets from proposed Indian plant
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Airbus finalises $11bn in sales of A220 jets
Companies

Bombardier aims to deliver up to 155 business aircraft in 2019
Companies

Aircraft parts maker Spirit on track to meet record demand
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.