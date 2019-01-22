Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly $20m

EasyJet lost £15m ($19m) in 36 hours of travel chaos sparked by drones at London’s Gatwick Airport in December.

The British budget airline said on Tuesday that this should serve as a “wake-up call” to airports.

EasyJet, largest operator at Britain’s second-biggest airport, said the disruption affected 82,000 customers and forced cancellation of more than 400 of its flights in the run-up to Christmas. That cut revenue by about £5m and helping customers cost the airline £10m.

“We were disappointed that it took a long time to resolve,” CEO Johan Lundgren told reporters.

“Airports have gotten this as a wake-up call, and will be better prepared going forward.”

The group gave an otherwise upbeat trading update and said 2019 bookings were encouraging despite Brexit uncertainty, striking a more positive note than rival Ryanair, which issued a profit warning last week.

EasyJet said it had increased its share ownership by non-UK nationals of the European Economic Area to 49%, up from November and close to the 50% threshold needed to guarantee its right to operate intra-EU flights after Britain leaves the EU on March 29.

Gatwick closed its runway in December when drones flew near the site south of London in the most disruptive incursion by unmanned aerial vehicles at any major airport. This resulted in cancellation or diversion of about 1,000 flights, affecting 140,000 passengers over three days.

RBC analysts said they trimmed their forecast for the company's pretax profit 3% as a result of the Gatwick disruption, but retained their “outperform” rating as “far worse” earnings cuts were already priced-in.

EasyJet's share price was 2.2% higher at 8.56am GMT after the trading update.

Drone disruption aside, easyJet said its operating performance wasgood in contrast to Ryanair, which warned lower than expected winter air fares would hit its full-year profit.

EasyJet said total revenue rose 13.7% to £1.3bn in its first quarter to December 31, and it expected full-year headline profit before tax broadly in line with current market expectations.

“We feel that this environment is robust and solid, and we do well in it,” Lundgren said. Bookings for the European summer were ahead of 2018's, despite Brexit uncertainty.

