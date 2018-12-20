Comair flights won’t be disrupted despite strike threat, says airline

Comair has vowed to keep operations running smoothly throughout the festive season while it finds common ground with the National Union of Metalworkers SA (Numsa), which is threatening to strike.

“We are delighted that our customers’ travel plans will not be inconvenienced over the festive season,” Comair executive director Wrenelle Stander said on Thursday.

Comair has asked the Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to mediate the matter between them and Numsa after the union sought to declare a strike as workers claimed the company had refused to give them travel allowances.

“This is a huge problem because we live in a country with a very unreliable transportation service,” Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said on Wednesday. “Shifts begin in the early hours and end very late at night. There is no reliable transportation, and this puts their lives at risk.”

Hlubi-Majola accused the airline of refusing to pay workers “equal pay for work of equal value”.