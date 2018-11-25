SA Express scrambles to extend R640m in loans to avoid debt default

Loss-making state-owned airline SA Express is in last-minute negotiations with banks to extend R640m in loans, which fall due at the end of November.

If SA Express were to default on its debt, the government would have to settle it under the guarantee it has extended to the airline, which was allocated a R1.249bn bailout in the medium-term budget policy statement.

This is the amount of debt it has raised against its government guarantee of R2.8bn.

Avril Halstead, the acting deputy director-general for transport enterprises at the department of public enterprises told parliament’s two appropriations committees on Friday that engagements with banks were under way to extend the loans for a couple of months in case the money allocated by the budget policy statement did not flow through in time.

The remaining debt was staggered over seven years, but the department wanted to have an upfront payment of the debt because some of it was at high interest rates.

Finance costs for the 2018/2019 financial year are projected at R97m, which is expected to fall to R33m in 2019/2020 and R17m in 2020/2021 as a result of the reduction in debt.

Acting CFO Mpho Selepe told the committee that R117m was the “cash burn” per month, of which interest charges made up about R10m.

Currently the airline is being charged an interest rate of about 12.75% because of its weak financial position. The cash injection would allow SA Express to renegotiate the terms of its loans

Treasury deputy director-general for public finance Mampho Modise told MPs that in deciding on the medium-term budget policy statement allocation, the Treasury had looked at the debt maturity profile of SA Express.

It was not sure whether the airline would be able to pay back the debt due at the end of November. Rather than allowing SA Express to default on its debt — in which case it would be a charge against the National Revenue Fund under the guarantee —the Treasury decided to allocate the money to the department of public enterprises to pay to SA Express when the debt became due in an orderly manner “instead of causing panic”.

One of the conditions of the bailout is that it cannot be used to repay any debt other than the debt guaranteed by the state, including the R222m owed by SA Express to Transnet.

Halstead noted that the airline was in the advanced stages of appointing a permanent CEO and a permanent CFO as well as filling vacant management positions which would establish the stability necessary for a successful turnaround of the airline.

