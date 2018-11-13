Companies / Transport & Tourism

Cathay says ‘most intense’ period of data breach lasted months

The sustained cyber attack affected millions of the airline's passengers

13 November 2018 - 15:00 Agency Staff
A Cathay Pacific Airways flight attendant poses at the airline’s booth during the Asian Aerospace Show in Hong Kong. File Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP
A Cathay Pacific Airways flight attendant poses at the airline’s booth during the Asian Aerospace Show in Hong Kong. File Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

The world’s biggest airline data breach, affecting millions of Cathay Pacific customers, was the result of a sustained cyber attack that lasted for three months, the carrier admitted, while insisting it is on alert for further intrusions.

The Hong Kong-based firm was subjected to continuous breaches that were at their “most intense” from March to May but continued after, it said in a written submission to the city’s legislative council ahead of a panel hearing on Wednesday.

It also looked to explain why it took until October 24 to reveal that 9.4-million passengers had been affected, with hackers accessing personal information including dates of birth, phone numbers and passport numbers.

Cathay said while the number of successful attacks had diminished, it remained concerned as “new attacks could be mounted”.

“Cathay is cognisant that changes in the cybersecurity threat landscape continue to evolve at pace as the sophistication of the attackers improves,” it said. “Our plans, which include growing our team of IT security specialists, will necessarily evolve in response to this challenging environment.”

It explained in the statement that the nature of the attacks, the enormous amount of investigative work required and the process to identify stolen data contributed to the length of time between initial discovery and public disclosure. It also said it was not until October 24 that it had completed the identification of the personal data that had been accessed.

Hong Kong-listed shares in the firm were up 0.57% in early afternoon trade.

The city’s privacy commissioner for personal data said last week it was investigating the carrier over the hack and why it took so long to tell customers.

The airline admitted about 860,000 passport numbers, 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers, 403 expired credit-card numbers and 27 credit-card numbers with no card verification value were accessed, but insisted that there was no evidence that personal data has been misused.

“No passenger’s travel or loyalty profile was accessed in full, and no passenger passwords were compromised,” it said.

The company has apologised to affected passengers and says it is helping them to protect themselves.

The troubled airline is already battling to stem major losses as it comes under pressure from lower-cost Chinese carriers and Middle East rivals.

It recorded its first back-to-back annual loss in its seven-decade history in March and has previously pledged to cut 600 staff, including a quarter of its management, as part of its biggest overhaul in years. — AFP

Cathay Pacific enlists UK company to assist with data breach

Asia’s biggest international carrier is offering customers the option to take up a service provided by Experian  to monitor whether their ...
Companies
15 days ago

Hackers take data from 9.4-million passengers’ using Cathay Pacific

Shares of the company slid as much as 6.8% to their lowest in nine years
Companies
19 days ago

Best of the high flyers

Here are some pointers to clock before you book a first-class ticket
Life
3 months ago

SAA’s cost-cutting plan could benefit its global peers

Leasing out pilots rather than laying them off could help plug a global shortage — but SAA pilots say there are good reasons some airlines ...
Companies
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Massmart battles one of the worst retail ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Brexit claims another SA company's scalp
Companies / Property
3.
Telkom dials up mobile numbers as landlines die
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Vodacom eyes partnership with Safaricom in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Cathay Pacific enlists UK company to assist with data breach
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Hackers take data from 9.4-million passengers’ using Cathay Pacific
Companies

Airlines cash in as online retailers boost demand for air freight
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.