Transnet suspends another top official

Another senior official at Transnet has been suspended in the continuing investigations into allegations of impropriety at the state-owned rail operator involving several consultants and a range of contracts.

Group general manager of finance Edward Thomas is alleged to have been involved in the roles played by consultants Regiments Capital, Trillian Advisory Services, Trillian Capital Partners, Nkonki and others while he was Transnet’s group supply-chain officer.

He was placed on suspension pending the completion of an investigation into these allegations, Transnet said in a statement issued by board chair Popo Molefe.

CEO Siyabonga Gama was fired last week after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives for R54bn. Leaked Gupta e-mails show that the Gupta family received multibillion-rand kickbacks as part of the purchase.

Transnet’s investigations follow the appointment of a new board as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to root out corruption at state-owned enterprises.

Transnet said earlier this week that it would continue with disciplinary action against its group treasurer, Phetolo Ramosebudi, who has since resigned.

Ramosebudi was also issued with a notice of intent to suspend him, but he opted to resign. Transnet has also suspended its chief procurement officer, Thamsanqa Jiyane, and its supply-chain manager, Lindiwe Mdletshe, pending further investigation.

