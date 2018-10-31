Neels Blom Writer at large
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Transnet suspends another top official

Group general manager of finance Edward Thomas has been suspended, he is alleged to have been involved in the roles played by controversial consultants

31 October 2018 - 12:47 Neels Blom
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

Another senior official at Transnet has been suspended in the continuing investigations into allegations of impropriety at the state-owned rail operator involving several consultants and a range of contracts.

Group general manager of finance Edward Thomas is alleged to have been involved in the roles played by consultants Regiments Capital, Trillian Advisory Services, Trillian Capital Partners, Nkonki and others while he was Transnet’s group supply-chain officer.

He was placed on suspension pending the completion of an investigation into these allegations, Transnet said in a statement issued by board chair Popo Molefe.

CEO Siyabonga Gama was fired last week after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives for R54bn. Leaked Gupta e-mails show that the Gupta family received multibillion-rand kickbacks as part of the purchase.

Transnet’s investigations follow the appointment of a new board as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to root out corruption at state-owned enterprises.

Transnet said earlier this week that it would continue with disciplinary action against its group treasurer, Phetolo Ramosebudi, who has since resigned.

Ramosebudi was also issued with a notice of intent to suspend him, but he opted to resign. Transnet has also suspended its chief procurement officer, Thamsanqa Jiyane, and its supply-chain manager, Lindiwe Mdletshe, pending further investigation.

blomn@businesslive.co.za

Transnet to sue former CEO Gama for R166m

The state utility to launch a bid to recover money paid to Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital 
National
5 days ago

Arbitration ‘unlikely’ to lead to Gama’s reinstatement, says Transnet board

Popo Molefe says the board has lost trust and confidence in Siyabonga Gama’s ability to manage the SOE
National
6 days ago

The Siyabonga Gama merry-go-round

There’ve been no reports of his arrest for trespassing. Maybe Transnet’s axed boss is working from home
News & Fox
6 days ago

Siyabonga Gama files urgent court application to overturn Transnet axing

The Transnet CEO wants his firing declared unlawful, but the board is sticking with its decision
National
8 days ago

