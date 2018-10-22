Comair widens diversification with plan to spins out IT operation

JSE-listed aviation company Comair is widening its diversification strategy with the creation of a joint-venture business with global information technology company Infinea.

Comair operates the British Airways (BA) brand in Southern Africa as well as the low-cost carrier kulula.com.

The new business, Nacelle, will provide information technology operations to the aviation and related sectors, though Comair will be its main customer, Comair CEO Erik Venter said last week.

“Like most industries, technology plays a pivotal role in our business. That’s why we’ve decided to spin off our IT budget and team into a separate entity that will provide a variety of IT-related services, which will include the commercialisation of our intellectual property. The new venture’s strength and opportunity lies in leveraging and commercialising Comair’s decades of discipline in operational processes, with Infinea’s deep expertise in software development and IT support.”