Companies / Transport & Tourism

Kuwait Airways to buy eight smaller jets from Airbus

Airbus has been battling to drum up customers for the A330neo as Boeing seeks to undercut the programme in order to sell more 787s

15 October 2018 - 17:56 Benjamin Katz and Fiona MacDonald
A South African Airways Airbus A330-200. Picture: THE TIMES
A South African Airways Airbus A330-200. Picture: THE TIMES

London/Kuwait — Airbus won a contract from Kuwait Airways for its A330-800 aircraft model, securing a vital deal for the struggling programme at the expense of a reduced order for the jet’s bigger sibling.

Kuwait Air agreed to buy eight A330neos while paring a commitment for the larger A350 from 10 planes to five, according to a statement on Monday.

The order from the Persian Gulf-carrier secures a first customer for the smaller variant of the re-engined A330 after Hawaiian Airlines — the only previous buyer — scrapped a purchase agreement earlier this year and switched to a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Airbus has been battling to drum up customers for the A330neo as Boeing seeks to undercut the programme in order to sell more 787s and make space for a new middle-of-the-market model nicknamed the 797. The European company has got 224 orders for its aircraft, all involving the larger -900 version that is due to enter service in coming weeks.

Kuwait Airways will take its A330s from 2019. The fleet plan now includes the eight A330neos and five A350s, plus 10 Boeing 777s and 15 Airbus A320neo narrow-bodies.

Bloomberg

Airbus names Guillaume Faury to replace Tom Enders

The board brings forward the announcement on the handover amid a growing leadership vacuum
Companies
6 days ago

E-tron leads the way as Audi heads into a ‘premium mobility’ future

Mark Smyth spoke with Audi’s head of strategy, technical development, Thomas Kamla, on the the brand’s move to electrification
Life
11 days ago

Airbus sends team to China to shore up $18bn jet order

China’s aviation regulator confirms meeting Airbus executives as the aircraft maker targets the fast-growing Asian giant
Companies
19 days ago

How electric power is on its way to transforming aviation

The industry is on the brink of the biggest revolution since the 1930s — and Norway is already on board
Opinion
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Famous Brands warns shareholders of severe ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
ArcelorMittal sees strategic value in mothballed ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Kevin Hedderwick joins Kauai owner ahead of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Harmony’s 11-year investigation not a good sign ...
Companies
5.
Sapoa takes on Joburg over outdoor advertising
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.