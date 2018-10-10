Loss of Ford business a setback for WPP

London - WPP’s reputation has been bruised after Ford Motor, one of its biggest and oldest clients, transferred advertising business worth hundreds of millions of dollars to rival Omnicom Group.

The decision ends a 75-year partnership between Ford and creative house J Walter Thompson, acquired by London-based WPP in 1987, which has made adverts for the carmaker since the end of World War 2.

The loss is a setback for new WPP CEO Mark Read, who succeeded the company’s founder, Martin Sorrell, in September.

Ford’s move sends a warning signal to WPP managers as they gather for their annual strategy get-together this week.

Read is looking to revive WPP, whose shares have declined 18% this year as Madison Avenue faces declining advertising spending from top clients and fresh competition from consultants such as Accenture and Deloitte.

WPP has a dedicated agency, Global Team Blue, located opposite Ford’s Michigan headquarters that handles the account.

WPP agencies will continue to handle media planning, buying, digital marketing and production, the advertising company said in a statement.

The US carmaker chose Omnicom’s BBDO as its lead creative agency after "a rigorous five-month process", it said in a separate statement on Monday.

The lead creative agency comes up with ideas for advertising campaigns and designs and creates the adverts.

Ford’s creative work made up 1%-1.5% of WPP’s sales, Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Conor O’Shea wrote in a note last month. The overall Ford account, including elements such as media, comprises 5% of WPP’s revenue, O’Shea said.

WPP reported $19.7bn in sales last year.

The loss "is tempered by retention of some business, including media and production", Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Bloxham said in a note. "Still, it creates a hole in the pipeline that will hinder momentum under new CEO Mark Read, and inevitably will lead to some more soul-searching about future strategy."