News Leader
WATCH: Non-airline business lifts Comair's full-year earnings
Comair has released a record set of full-year numbers
19 September 2018 - 08:00
Aviation group Comair released a record set of full-year numbers, with airline passenger revenue up 7%. But it is the group's non-airline business that has boosted its overall earnings performance, contributing 25% to net profit before tax. Earnings per share grew 10% while headline earnings per share are up 4%.
Comair CEO Erik Venter joined Business Day TV to discuss the finer details behind the numbers.
Aviation group Comair released a record set of full-year numbers. CEO Erik Venter joins BDTV to discuss the finer details behind the numbers..
Please sign in or register to comment.