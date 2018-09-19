Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: Non-airline business lifts Comair's full-year earnings

Comair has released a record set of full-year numbers

19 September 2018 - 08:00 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Aviation group Comair released a record set of full-year numbers, with airline passenger revenue up 7%. But it is the group's non-airline business that has boosted its overall earnings performance, contributing 25% to net profit before tax. Earnings per share grew 10% while headline earnings per share are up 4%.

Comair CEO Erik Venter joined Business Day TV to discuss the finer details behind the numbers.

Aviation group Comair released a record set of full-year numbers. CEO Erik Venter joins BDTV to discuss the finer details behind the numbers..

